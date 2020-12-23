Preemies in South Carolina NICU Wrapped in Christmas Stockings

A neonatal intensive care unit in South Carolina took adorable photos of their premature babies wrapped cozily inside Christmas stockings ahead of the holiday. The moment was special for families who will spend holidays in the NICU at Summerville Medical Center.

More than 120 nurses took part in decorating the stockings that will be given to all the babies.

The stockings each all had the words “My First Christmas” written on them, and inspiration from the designs were Christmas songs like "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" and "Feliz Navidad."

The stockings have a special tag and message from the nurse who made it, HCA Healthcare’s Summerville Medical Center in South Carolina.

Before snapping photos with the infants, they were each placed in a scene that matched the Christmas carol their stocking was inspired by

