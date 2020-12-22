Was Trump Photoshopped Into the Official White House Christmas Card?

In the last Christmas card of the Trump presidency, the president and first lady pose in matching tuxedos inside the White House. But some say the shot of Trump looks very similar to an older photo, leading to speculation it was photoshopped.



One theory is that Trump was cut from a photo taken last year in London and added in to the portrait alongside Melania. Inside Edition asked New York Film Academy photo expert David Mager to take a look.





"The biggest telltale for me is that there really is no contact shadow," Mager said. "And a contact shadow is when two objects are actually touching each other in really life. So I would expect to see a contact shadow underneath the feet where the shoes are actually touching the red carpet and that for me is missing."“There definitely has this feeling of sort of a paper cutout to the hairline for both of them, especially with the first lady,” Mager continued. “What you notice, if you zoom in close, there is really no contact between his arm and her jacket. You would expect to see some kind of pressure where two things are pushing against each other, even a little ripple in the fabric or something like that.”The president has been MIA for 10 days. His last public appearance was on Dec. 12 at West Point. But he’s been active on Twitter, still ranting about the election.CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid says tensions are running high behind closed doors.“His mood is concerning a lot of people around him,” Reid said. “Because he is increasingly turning on a lot of his top aides — his White House counsel, his chief-of-staff, even his vice president. He is really reportedly only willing to engage with people who are willing to support and engage his conspiracy theories about the election.”

Trump Is Reportedly Saying He Will Not Leave the White House as Plans for Biden's Inauguration Continue On

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Buy $30M Lot on Florida’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker' Island

Victim in Michigan Trump Witness Mellissa Carone’s 2018 Obscenity Charge Speaks Out