Presidential Election 2020: America Waits

As polls in the U.S. report their numbers on Election Day 2020, we are following closely President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's race for the White House.

A record 101.2 million voters submitted their ballots early this year, more than twice the number of voters who did so for the 2016 Presidential Election. This year, 36 million braved long lines to submit their early votes in-person and 65.2 million cast their ballots by mail.

Thanks to the record-breaking early voting turnout, experts believe more than 150 million Americans will vote in this election, which makes it the highest voter turnout in more than 100 years, despite the election occurring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While former-Vice President Biden dominated among early voters, Trump is anticipating a surge of votes from his own supporters on Election Day.

Here are the results so far:

Arkansas:

Donald Trump will win Arkansas and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 38.2%, Donald Trump 59.3%)

California:

Joe Biden will win California and the state's 55 electoral votes, CBS News projects.

Colorado:

Joe Biden will win Colorado and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 57.4%, Donald Trump 40.4%)

Connecticut:

Joe Biden will win Connecticut and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 59.4%, Donald Trump 39%)

Delaware:

Joe Biden will win Delaware and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 82.5%, Donald Trump 16.3%)

Indiana:

Donald Trump will win Indiana and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 38.2%, Donald Trump 59.8%)

Illinois:

Joe Biden will win Illinois and the state's 20 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 55.4%, Donald Trump 41.2%)

Kentucky:

Donald Trump will win Kentucky and the state's eight electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 37.5%, Donald Trump 60.9%)

Massachusetts:

Joe Biden will win Massachusetts and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 68.7%, Donald Trump 29%)

Maryland:

Joe Biden will win Massachusetts and the state's 10 electoral votes, CBS News projects.

New Hampshire:

Joe Biden will win New Jersey and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 53.8%, Donald Trump 44.9%)

New Jersey:

Joe Biden will win New Jersey and the state's 14 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 57.2%, Donald Trump 41.5%)

Oklahoma:

Donald Trump will win Oklahoma and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 44.2%, Donald Trump 53.9%)

South Dakota:

Donald Trump will win South Dakota and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 35.7%, Donald Trump 61.7%)

Tennessee:

Donald Trump will win Tennessee and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 30.5%, Donald Trump 68.1%)

Vermont:

Joe Biden will win Vermont and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 65.8%, Donald Trump 30.8%)

Washington, D.C.:

Joe Biden will win Washington D.C. and the district's three electoral votes, CBS News projects.

This is a developing story. Click here to check back for updates as results continue to come in.

