Presidential Election 2020: How the Race Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump Is Going

As polls in the U.S. continue to report their numbers following Election Day 2020, we are closely following President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's race for the White House.

A record 101.2 million voters submitted their ballots early this year, more than twice the number of voters who did so for the 2016 Presidential Election. This year, 36 million braved long lines to submit their early votes in-person and 65.2 million cast their ballots by mail.

Thanks to the record-breaking early voting turnout, experts believe more than 150 million Americans will vote in this election, which makes it the highest voter turnout in more than 100 years, despite the election occurring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While former-Vice President Biden dominated among early voters, Trump is anticipating a surge of votes from his own supporters on Election Day. It is also important to note that many critical votes still waiting to be counted are mail-in ballots.

Several key states that are still awaiting projection include Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Here are the projected results so far:

Alabama:

Donald Trump will win Alabama and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 35.5%, Donald Trump 63.2%)

Alaska:

Donald Trump will likely win Alaska and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 34.7%, Donald Trump 61.4%)

Arkansas:

Donald Trump will win Arkansas and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 34.6%, Donald Trump 62.6%)

California:

Joe Biden will win California and the state's 55 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 65.2%, Donald Trump 32.9%)

Colorado:

Joe Biden will win Colorado and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 55.8%, Donald Trump 41.8%)

Connecticut:

Joe Biden will win Connecticut and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 58.5%, Donald Trump 40%)

Delaware:

Joe Biden will win Delaware and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 58.8%, Donald Trump 39.8%)

Washington D.C.:

Joe Biden will win Washington D.C. and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 92.2%, Donald Trump 5.6%)

Florida:

Donald Trump will win Florida and the state's 29 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 47.8%, Donald Trump 51.2%)

Hawaii:

Joe Biden will win Hawaii and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 64.3%, Donald Trump 33.8%)

Idaho:

Donald Trump will win Idaho and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 33.8%, Donald Trump 63.1%)

Illinois:

Joe Biden will win Illinois and the state's 20 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 55.9%, Donald Trump 42.3%)

Indiana:

Donald Trump will win Indiana and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 38.3%, Donald Trump 59.4%)

Iowa:

Donald Trump will win Iowa and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 45.4%, Donald Trump 52.7%)

Kansas:

Donald Trump will win Kansas and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 41.7%, Donald Trump 55.7%)

Kentucky:

Donald Trump will win Kentucky and the state's eight electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 35.6%, Donald Trump 62.7%)

Louisiana:

Donald Trump will win Louisiana and the state's eight electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 39.8%, Donald Trump 58.5%)

Maine:

Joe Biden is leaning to win Maine and the state's 4 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 54.5%, Donald Trump 42.3%)

Maryland:

Joe Biden will win Maryland and the state's 10 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 63.1%, Donald Trump 35.1%)

Massachusetts:

Joe Biden will win Massachusetts and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 66.8%, Donald Trump 30.9%)

Michigan:

Joe Biden will win Michigan and the state's 16 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 49.8%, Donald Trump 48.6%)

Minnesota:

Joe Biden will win Minnesota and the state's ten electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 52.6%, Donald Trump 45.4%)

Mississippi:

Donald Trump will win Mississippi and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 36.7%, Donald Trump 61.8%)

Missouri:

Donald Trump will win Missouri and the state's ten electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 41.3%, Donald Trump 56.9%)

Montana:

Donald Trump will win Montana and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 41.8%, Donald Trump 55.3%)

Nebraska:

Donald Trump will win Nebraska and the state's five electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 40.2%, Donald Trump 57.7%)

New Hampshire:

Joe Biden will win New Hampshire and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 53.1%, Donald Trump 44.9%)

New Jersey:

Joe Biden will win New Jersey and the state's 14 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 60.9%, Donald Trump 37.9%)

New Mexico:

Joe Biden will win New Mexico and the state's five electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 54%, Donald Trump 43.8%)

New York:

Joe Biden will win New York and the state's 29 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 58.2%, Donald Trump 40.5%)

North Dakota

Donald Trump will win North Dakota and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 31.7%, Donald Trump 65%)

Ohio

Donald Trump will win Ohio and the state's 18 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 45.2%, Donald Trump 53.3%)

Oklahoma:

Donald Trump will win Oklahoma and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 32.3%, Donald Trump 65.4%)

Oregon:

Joe Biden will win Oregon and the state's seven electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 57.2%, Donald Trump 39.8%)

Rhode Island:

Joe Biden will win Rhode Island and the state's four electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 59.2%, Donald Trump 39.3%)

South Carolina:

Donald Trump will win South Carolina and the state's nine electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 41.5%, Donald Trump 57%)

South Dakota:

Donald Trump will win South Dakota and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 33.3%, Donald Trump 64%)

Tennessee:

Donald Trump will win Tennessee and the state's 11 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 37.4%, Donald Trump 60.7%)

Texas:

Donald Trump will win Texas and the state's 38 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 46.2%, Donald Trump 52.3%)

Utah:

Donald Trump will win Utah and the state's six electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 38.3%, Donald Trump 58.1%)

Vermont:

Joe Biden will win Vermont and the state's three electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 65%, Donald Trump 31.7%)

Virginia:

Joe Biden will win Virginia and the state's 13 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 53.7%, Donald Trump 44.7%)

Washington:

Joe Biden will win Washington and the state's 12 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 60.9%, Donald Trump 36.7%)

West Virginia:

Donald Trump will win West Virginia and the state's 5 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 29.6%, Donald Trump 68.6%)

Wisconsin

Joe Biden is likely to win Wisconsin and the state's 10 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 49.4%, Donald Trump 48.8%)

Wyoming:

Donald Trump will win Wyoming and the state's 3 electoral votes, CBS News projects. (Joe Biden 26.6%, Donald Trump 69.9%)

This is a developing story. Click here to check back for updates as results continue to come in.

