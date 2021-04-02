Pressure Mounts for Release of Body Cam Footage of Moment 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Was Shot by Chicago Police

Chicago police are facing pressure to release body-worn camera footage after a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot earlier this week, according to reports. Authorities responded to a call for detected gunfire, in what police say ended up being an "armed confrontation" involving police and the teen suspect, was identified Thursday.

"He was so full of life," said Elizabeth Toledo, the teen's mother, told WBNS. "They just took it away from him."

Elizabeth is still trying to figure out what happened the night her son died. He was in seventh grade.

"I just want justice for my son. That's all."

Police said officers were called to the Little Village neighborhood after 2 a.m. when the sound of gunfire in the area alerted ShotSpotter technology.

"Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot" when officers began chasing him, police spokesman Tom Ahern told CBS.

Officers then chased the suspect into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School where one officer shot the teen in the chest. He was dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner said the teen died from a gunshot to the chest, the Chicago Tribune reported. Police also recovered a handgun from the scene.

Neither COPA nor the CPD have said whether Toledo had the gun, pointed it at officers or fired a shot. But police insist the officer feared for his safety.

A second person who ran from police was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, WBNS reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a city department that investigates instances of alleged police misconduct, is investigating the shooting. The officer or officers who fired their weapons are on 30-day administrative leave.

"Adam loved to play with Lego's, saying funny jokes to make others laugh, he was a child that brightened up the room when he would walk in," a GoFundMe page said about the teen.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the video footage of the shooting will first be viewed by the boy's family and then should be released to the public as quickly as possible.

RELATED STORIES