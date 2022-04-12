'Price Is Right' Contestant Steps In as Announcer After Drew Carey Hears His Incredible Voice

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:07 AM PDT, April 12, 2022

A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. 

“Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said.

Then Carey decided to have a little fun. “Let's hear you say it's a new car, real quick, just like a real announcer,” the host said. Devaughn happily obliged.

Inside Edition caught up with Devaughn at his home in Pasadena, California. 

“It felt great. It was a total surprise. I was totally shocked,” Devaughn said.

What happened next was a real treat — Devaughn stepped in temporarily to be the announcer on the show.

It’s no surprise, the 62-year-old father of two has had voice training all his life. He also grew up singing in the church and still does. 

“I've been receiving calls, texts, emails. My Facebook is blowing up,” Devaughn said.

