'Price Is Right' Contestant Can't Seem to Find the Stage Exit After Losing $8K And a Brand New Car

A hilariously awkward moment unfolded on the “Price is Right” when a contestant just couldn’t seem to find the exit.

Cameras were rolling as Kari Kinder, a mom of two, struggled to figure out where to go as another contestant stepped up to spin the wheel.

She had nowhere to go, and host Drew Carey didn’t even notice.

“This girl represents all us awkward people,” someone wrote on TikTok.

“Getting lost on the ‘Price Is Right,’ now that's priceless,” Kinder told Inside Edition.

“What I’m thinking is, I just lost $8,000 and a brand new car, so I'm just trying to get the heck off the stage. The poor producer in the back behind the stage is whisper-screaming at me, ‘This way, this way, no that way, no this way!’” Kinder said.

Kinder says she did win a navigation system to make it to the stage, so she hopefully won’t get lost again.

