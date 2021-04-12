The eyes of the world are on Prince Harry Monday after he flew back to Britain to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, while his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind in California.



After arriving in London Sunday, Prince Harry was driven directly to Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip is lying in repose. Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage — the home he and Meghan shared before they left royal life and moved to America.



Harry and William paid tribute to their grandfather with two separate statements. “Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” Harry wrote.



Prince William heaped praise on Philip for the kindness he showed Kate and his great-grandchildren.



“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage,” William wrote.



Philip’s funeral will be small, with just 30 people in attendance at St. George’s Chapel. Members of the royal family will follow his body in process to the chapel, according to CBS foreign correspondent Holly Williams. His body will be carried in a specially adapted Land Rover.



The funeral will be televised.

Related Stories



