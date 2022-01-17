Prince Harry Seeks Right to Pay for Security for His Family When Visiting the UK

Prince Harry is seeking the right to be able to pay for police protection for his family when they visit the UK, officials said.

The private matter was made known to the public, in response to a leak in a UK tabloid, regarding the security request, which was filed in September.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, lost their taxpayer-funded police protection when they stepped down as a senior members of the royal family in 2020.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Prince Harry addressed the matter by stating that it was "necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight,” People reported.

”The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," the statement read.

Prince Harry was willing to cover the cost of security for him and his family, “as not to impose on the British taxpayer,” however, that offer was reportedly rejected.

The statement further continued: ”The goal for Prince Harry has been simple, to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”

On Monday, Harry and Meghan supplied the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta with Black-owned food trucks, to pay tribute to civil rights icon, Martin Luther King, Jr., according to the civil rights leader’s daughter, Bernice King.

The Martin Luther King Center tweeted their gratitude on behalf of the kind gesture.

“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers,” the post read. “Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbor.”

“I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father,” Bernice King wrote on Twitter.

Related Stories