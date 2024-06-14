Princess Kate will make her first public appearance since announcing her cancer battle in March, according to Buckingham Palace. It will happen on Saturday at the Trooping of the Colour event celebrating King Charles’ birthday.

In a photo release for the first time since the announcement of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis, the 42-year-old is seen dressed casually in jeans and a pinstripe blazer. Her gaze is fixed upwards as she poses on the grounds at Windsor Castle.

The photo was taken earlier this week by the official royal family photographer Matt Porteous.

The image was released along with a statement from the princess with an update on her medical condition. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” the statement read. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

Gynecologic medical oncologist Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky spoke to Inside Edition.

“Some of the common side effects that people may experience while going through treatment include fatigue, change in appetite, change in taste, nausea, vomiting,” Teplinsky says.

Princess Kate said she is ready to get back to royal duties but in a limited capacity. She will be attending Saturday’s Trooping of the Colour event, marking the birthday of King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Princess Kate said in the statement.

Princess Kate is expected to ride in a carriage with her children before appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“I think when you’re going through cancer treatment, and you know you have something big coming up, rest in advance is really important. Making sure that she’s hydrating, that’s very important, and nutrition and trying to make sure that someone’s eating small frequent meals throughout the big event,” Teplinsky says.

This will be Kate’s first public appearance with the royal family since Christmas.

The palace points out that Kate's appearance does not mean she is fully returning to royal duties and says she will attend events as she is able.