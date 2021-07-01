Pro-Democracy Protesters in Myanmar City of Yangon Set Fire to Military Uniform | Inside Edition

Pro-Democracy Protesters in Myanmar City of Yangon Set Fire to Military Uniform

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:42 PM PDT, July 1, 2021

The protests come months after a February 1 military coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Myanmar, chanting, releasing colorful smoke and even setting a military uniform on fire.

The protesters were calling for the restoration of democracy.

They shouted, "What do we want? Democracy!" and "For the people!" as they paraded through Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.

The protests come five months after a Feb. 1 military coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. It’s one of the largest protests in recent weeks in the Southeast Asian country. There have been hundreds of protests since the military seized control.

According to the activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there have also been more than 6,400 arrests since February. There have been 880 protester deaths, according to the group.

The military claims that the death toll is lower.

The military government recently released several detained protesters and journalists, perhaps in an attempt to win some goodwill in the court of public opinion. But as the recent protests show, many will not be satisfied until democracy is restored.

Related Stories

Myanmar Teen Killed After Being Shot by Military Forces While Riding his Bike
Plane With No Front Wheels Makes Emergency Landing in Myanmar
Migrating Herd of Asian Elephants Caught Napping Near China’s Kunming City
Almost $1 Billion Worth of Drugs Set on Fire in MyanmarCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition
1

Bill Cosby, Following Release From Prison, May Be Planning a Comedy Tour, Spokesperson Tells Inside Edition

Entertainment
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday
2

The Inspiration Behind the Princess Diana Statue Unveiled on What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Royals
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports
3

Flying Car Known as the AirCar Makes Its 1st Test Flight Between Airports

Offbeat
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse
4

Missing Model Called to Tell Husband the Pool Was Caving In Before Miami Building Collapse

News
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution
5

Some QAnon Theories May Seem Absurd, But They're Part of a Growing and Adaptable Movement, Experts Caution

Politics