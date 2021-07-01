Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Myanmar, chanting, releasing colorful smoke and even setting a military uniform on fire.

The protesters were calling for the restoration of democracy.

They shouted, "What do we want? Democracy!" and "For the people!" as they paraded through Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.

The protests come five months after a Feb. 1 military coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. It’s one of the largest protests in recent weeks in the Southeast Asian country. There have been hundreds of protests since the military seized control.

According to the activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there have also been more than 6,400 arrests since February. There have been 880 protester deaths, according to the group.

The military claims that the death toll is lower.

The military government recently released several detained protesters and journalists, perhaps in an attempt to win some goodwill in the court of public opinion. But as the recent protests show, many will not be satisfied until democracy is restored.

Related Stories