Prominent Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering World Cup in Qatar

Sports journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, officials said.

Wahl was in Qatar covering his eighth World Cup when he reportedly went unconscious in his press box seat during the match between Argentina and The Netherlands Friday.

CBS News reports that Qatari officials worked to revive Wahl for approximately 30 minutes before an ambulance took him to Hamad General Hospital. An exact cause of death has not yet been revealed. Wahl was 49.

Wahl’s brother, Eric, shared the news in a tearful Instagram video Friday night. Moments later, Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Goudner, an epidemiologist and CBS News contributor, tweeted “I’m in complete shock.”

A statement from U.S. Soccer reads in part, “Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

In the days before his death, Wahl told his Spotify podcast listeners that he’d been dealing with a bout of Bronchitis he’d contracted while covering the FIFA games.

“Seventeen straight days of games and my body, I think, told me, even when the U.S. went out, 'Dude, you are not sleeping enough,' and it rebelled on me,” he said. “So I've had a case of bronchitis this week. I've been to the medical center at the clinic twice now, including today. I am feeling better today.”

With a career that spanned decades, Wahl wrote about sports for many outlets, including Sports Illustrated, his own blog and CBS Sports. Some of the world’s most prominent athletes expressed their grief over Wahl’s shocking death.

LeBron James retweeted a 2003 Sports Illustrated magazine cover that featured him, as Wahl had written the cover story on then-18-year-old James entitled, “The Chosen One.”

James wrote on Twitter, “You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl. A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community and a prominent voice for women's soccer. He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department is "engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible.”

