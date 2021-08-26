A University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house remains shut down after a huge crowd of protesters surrounded it, loudly chanting for justice over a reported sexual assault.

Hundreds of college students swarmed the Phi Gamma Delta house chanting “no means no” after the incident, in which a member of the house allegedly raped a 17-year-old sorority girl. The fraternity, commonly known as Fiji, has a notorious reputation.

Now concerned students are demanding the frat be closed, permanently. An online petition to “Ban Fiji Forever” has already garnered more than 210,000 signatures.

“I think that they should be banned, at least this chapter should be banned from the UNL campus, and we plan to protest every night until so,” UNL student Bayleigh Hotz told Inside Edition.

The teen said she was raped Monday night. The protesters gathered at the house shouted the suspect’s name, which Inside Edition is withholding because no arrests have been made.

Video circulating on social media appears to show members inside the house laughing at the protesters.

“I don't have any words to describe how livid I am about that video,” Hotz said.

“We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations,” the school chancellor announced.

The fraternity says they take the allegations very seriously and are cooperating with authorities. They also say they are prepared to take immediate and appropriate action pending the investigation.

Related Stories