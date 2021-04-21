Czech protestors put an effigy on display of Vladimir Putin naked on a fake golden toilet. And let’s reiterate that this is not the actual Russian leader — but it’s still a sight. The sculpture shows him with red boxers around his ankle, holding toilet paper and a brush. Inscribed on the stand, the words “Naked Killer.”

The protestors from the group Kaputin put the effigy in front of the Russian Embassy in Prague, and there is a serious message behind it. They did it as a way to demand that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be released from prison while also denouncing the thousands of Russian troops at Ukraine’s border.

In February, the toilet brush became a symbol of pro-Nalvany protests after the leader published a video where he and his allies alleged that Putin had an opulent palace.

The Kremlin has denied he owned the palace, and called the video an information attack on the president and suggested the claim was a “scam to con gullible Russians into donating to Navalny’s organization.”

Alexei Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail in February for parole violations that he insists were trumped up. He was arrested at the border as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning.

Prosecutors in Moscow recently asked a court to label Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption group and regional headquarters “extremist” organizations. This would ban them and open up activists to long jail terms. If approved, it would be one of the most serious steps authorities have taken to target Navaly’s network of groups.

Navalny has been on a hunger strike for the last three weeks and has been transferred to a hospital. Doctors fear he is running out of time, and at any moment, could die from cardiac arrest or kidney failure.

