Puppy Yoga Class in Paris Involves 10 Golden Retriever Pups

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:22 AM PST, December 24, 2023

A yoga class in Paris takes downward dog pose literally, inviting puppies into the sessions for students to interact with.

For the first 40 minutes, participants can play with and pet the puppies.

The rest of the class is for yoga, of course, but the puppies still wander around taking part in their own way.

"It's super nice and relaxing. But then in addition, with very cute little puppies, it brings even more happiness,” one student told CBS News.

"It's really too cool! I've never done this and I love dogs, I love animals. I love everything small and cute,” another student told the news outlet.

Organizers say their presence is therapeutic.

Yoga teacher Clemence Serdet said, “For the students, what is interesting is to relax and, to contribute to this relaxation, when you have a dog in your arms, especially a puppy, there is this sense of touch involved. And puppies are even fluffier than adult dogs.”

Puppy Yoga Centre founder Ella Rubinski added, “Many of us can't have their own dog at home. Not all of us are able to have a dog at home and find time to walk it every day. So this is the occasion and the opportunity to come and meet the little puppies, help them socialize.”

The organizer is looking to bring her class to other parts of France and Europe for everyone to have a chance to pose with the pups.

