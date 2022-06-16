The California surfer dad accused of stabbing his two young children to death with a spearfishing gun is now speaking out about his QAnon beliefs.

Matthew Coleman, 40, appeared to have a perfect life. He often gushed about his wife Abby, toddler son Kaleo and baby girl Roxy.

But last August, he suddenly left home and took his children to Mexico, where he allegedly killed them after becoming convinced they carried "serpent DNA” and would "grow into monsters."

Coleman said he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories."

Now Coleman says he is coming to terms with his delusions.

In a jailhouse letter obtained by People Magazine, Coleman wrote, “I was deceiving myself. I know now that the [reptile] DNA thing was a delusion in my own mind. I made myself believe something that wasn't there.”

“I would say that Matthew Coleman has regrets,” People Magazine writer Steve Helling tells Inside Edition. “And he is expressing regrets when he’s writing other people. These regrets are that he didn’t spend more time with his family, that he spent so much time reading these message boards.”

Helling says the dad is now trying to sort out his thoughts about the murders.

“I don’t know that he understands quite yet the extent and the depth of how delusional some of the things he was believing were, but he is getting there,” Helling said.

Coleman has pleaded not guilty.

