This morning was the funeral service for Prince Philip. The ceremony was held at the grounds of Windsor Castle, with 30 guests in attendance. CNN explains that the royal family adhered strictly to UK Covid-19 regulations, which meant that everyone practiced social distancing; it also meant that Queen Elizabeth sat alone.

The publication explains, “All guests who are not members of the same household were required to sit around 2 meters apart. The Queen and the late Prince Philip had been in a bubble with some members of their household for the last year and so the monarch was not eligible to join a support bubble with other members of her family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate sat beside each other, and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, sat alone.

Before passing, Prince Philip was involved in the planning of his service. Per CBS News, He selected the music for the event, sung by a choir of four people. He designed the Land Rover that carried his coffin to St. George's Chapel. He also made sure the service reflected his personal interests and military affiliations.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were married for 73 years. After the service, Philip was placed in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel alongside other royals who have passed.

