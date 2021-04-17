Queen Elizabeth Sat Alone During Philip’s Funeral: Here’s Why | Inside Edition

Queen Elizabeth Sat Alone During Philip’s Funeral: Here’s Why

Royals
Queen & Duke of Edinburgh Diamond Wedding Anniversary
Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married for 73 years. They wed on November 20, 1947.

This morning was the funeral service for Prince Philip. The ceremony was held at the grounds of Windsor Castle, with 30 guests in attendance. CNN explains that the royal family adhered strictly to UK Covid-19 regulations, which meant that everyone practiced social distancing; it also meant that Queen Elizabeth sat alone.

The publication explains, “All guests who are not members of the same household were required to sit around 2 meters apart. The Queen and the late Prince Philip had been in a bubble with some members of their household for the last year and so the monarch was not eligible to join a support bubble with other members of her family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate sat beside each other, and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, sat alone.  

Before passing, Prince Philip was involved in the planning of his service. Per CBS News, He selected the music for the event, sung by a choir of four people. He designed the Land Rover that carried his coffin to St. George's Chapel. He also made sure the service reflected his personal interests and military affiliations.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were married for 73 years. After the service, Philip was placed in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel alongside other royals who have passed. 

Related Stories

Prince William and Prince Harry Won’t Walk Side by Side in Procession at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry Arrives in UK for Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral
Prince Philip Gives Up Driver's License at 97
Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At The Age of 99Royals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Protests Erupt in Chicago After Release of Video Showing Cop Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
1

Protests Erupt in Chicago After Release of Video Showing Cop Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo

News
Army Drill Sergeant Seen Shoving Black Man in Viral Video Is Charged With Assault
2

Army Drill Sergeant Seen Shoving Black Man in Viral Video Is Charged With Assault

Crime
FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several Others
3

FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several Others

Crime
Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a Teen
4

Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a Teen

News
$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to Descendants
5

$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to Descendants

News