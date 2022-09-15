Jimmy Kimmel says his stunt during Quinta Brunson’s Emmy acceptance speech was a “dumb comedy bit” while apologizing to Brunson during her Wednesday night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmy Live!”

“People got upset. They said I stole your moment, and maybe I did. And I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually,” Kimmel told Brunson, who accepted his apology.

On Monday, Brunson won the Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” an ABC sitcom she also created and stars in.

Just before Brunson’s speech, Kimmel was dragged out on stage, pretending to be drunk after losing an Emmy to John Oliver. Brunson motioned Kimmel to stand up, but he stayed still, angering many viewers who saw the moment as a distraction from Brunson’s win.

Critics called on Kimmel to apologize, including Brunson’s co-star, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“I was like, ‘Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!’ I told him, too! To his face! And he understood,” Ralph said.

On Wednesday, Brunson playfully interrupted Kimmel’s monologue with a redo speech. She also says what she remembers most about the Emmys is her joy over winning, not Kimmel's stunt.

