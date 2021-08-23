Racehorse Bucks Jockey Before Race, Escapes Track and Runs Onto Kentucky Highway | Inside Edition

Racehorse Bucks Jockey Before Race, Escapes Track and Runs Onto Kentucky Highway

Sports
Horse
YouTube / Ellis Park
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:15 AM PDT, August 23, 2021

The filly, named Bold and Bossy, lived up to its name, as the 2-year-old took off on her way to the starting gate at Ellis Park.

A racehorse in Kentucky didn’t exactly fulfill its job description this weekend as it bucked its jockey before a competition and escaped to a nearby highway, CBS News reported.

The filly, named Bold and Bossy, lived up to its name, as the 2-year-old took off on her way to the starting gate at Ellis Park, Sports Illustrated reported.

Bold and Bossy tossed her jockey, Miguel Mena, off the saddle and took off, according to CBS News. The incident was live-streamed on YouTube Saturday.

As Bold and Bossy made her way to U.S. 41 Highway, her escape was caught on camera by folks in their cars who posted about it on social media.

Posey County, Indiana, Sheriff Tom Latham told WFIE that he was on the highway and saw the wayward filly. He stopped his truck and grabbed her lead to secure her from further danger.

The filly was wearing blinders which restricted her peripheral vision, which could have led the incident to end in disaster.

"She couldn't see anything beside her, so that made it a little worse trying to catch her," trainer Jack Hancock told CBS News. "I've been here all my life and I've never seen one to do a run like this, not that far and not that much highway."

Bold and Bossy was later treated for dehydration and a lesion on her leg after losing a couple of horseshoes, Sports Illustrated reported.

