Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven

Total chaos erupted when 40 cows escaped a slaughter house in Los Angeles.

The animals fled and flooded into a quiet neighborhood, with some running into yards and at least one other kicking a man trying to help capture the animals.

It took several hours for the runaways to be returned to the slaughterhouse, but one cow eluded capture.

And as luck would have it, its evading authorities for more than a day has led to a life outside the slaughter house.

Grammy-winning songwriter Dianne Warren, who wrote megahits for Cher and Celine Dion, watched on TV as the cow put up a fight while being captured.

"She was scared and crying out, and I couldn't unsee that or unhear that," Warren said. "I basically begged them to let us save this cow. I said, 'whatever it costs, I'll pay, I don't even know how much, whatever it is, I'll pay."

Warren appropriately named the cow Free, and is paying for it to live at an animal haven.

Since saving the cow, Warren said she's received an outpouring of support.

She said she's received "a reaction like I've never gotten before," she told Inside Edition. "People texting me and emailing me on social media from all over the world. It's a little good news, I say it's a little good, moos, you know?"

Related Stories