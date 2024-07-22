Inspired by a Japanese restaurant concept, food lovers in Germany can preorder their favorite ramen noodles, ring the doorbell on a Berlin apartment, then get their meal delivered through a window.

Christopher Selig started making cooking videos during the pandemic. He eventually quit his job in finance to focus on building a culinary business.

His trips to Japan to sharpen his skills encouraged him to focus specifically on ramen noodles.

Three days per week, curious foodies anxiously await the noodles' descent from the window.

Customers need to heat up the ingredients delivered in the red bucket once they get home.

Selig says the quirky business earns just a bit more than he spends each month.

He believes lowering ramen from a window is "driven by passion” and “making money is rather secondary."