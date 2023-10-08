Realtors in the U.S. are beginning to push houseboats as an affordable option for those who want to live on a waterfront in Connecticut.

Owner of a houseboat and yacht company, John Benchimol, tells Inside Edition that he wants to bring the European way of living to the U.S. by making houseboats the next hot real estate prospect.

"People are trying to figure out how they can fit them into their lives," Benchimol says. "We fell in love with the idea of how this could work in the U.S."

The average houseboat in Connecticut costs about $350,000 and since it is water-bound, owners would not have to pay a property tax, just the tax to park it in the marina.

"They don't have to worry about maintaining it year-round, it comes out of the water in the winter months, and they can enjoy being on the water almost maintenance-free," Benchimol says.

The owner’s electric bills will also be slashed since power comes from the solar panels on the boat.

For those who want a waterfront view without the waterfront prices, houseboats could be the way to go, as long as you aren’t prone to sea sickness.