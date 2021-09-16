Remains of Man Found in Grand Canyon During Search for Different Missing Person Are Tentatively Identified

Remains discovered during a search for a different missing man last seen at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona have been identified, likely bringing closure to the question of what happened to a man last seen in 2015, officials said.

The remains are believed to be Scott Walsh, who was last seen stepping off a shuttle bus at the park's South Rim in 2015, the Associated Press said.

His clothing and position of his body had blended in with the surroundings such that he was undetectable.

"It happens every once in a while here during searches that we end up finding people we weren't expecting," park spokeswoman Joelle Baird told the Associated Press.

His remains were about three miles from where Walsh's day pack was found in 2015, Baird said. He had not been reported to the park as missing, officials said.

"The fact that he was found was just coincidental," she said. "We weren't necessarily looking for him, and he wasn't a person that was really on our radar."

Search parties were looking for a Hungarian national who was reported missing to police in Las Vegas in late July while traveling in the southwestern part of America.

Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, who lived in Hong Kong, was found in mid-August in the park below Yavapai Point, about 430 feet below the rim, AZ Central reported. Authorities say he died from a fall and are still investigating the incident.

His remains were found days after the car he was driving was located in the Grand Canyon parking lot, according to the Associated Press.

Walsh's remains believed were spotted during an aerial search for Berczi-Tomscanyi, CBS News reported.

