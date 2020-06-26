Remains of Tylee Ryan, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow Will Undergo Additional Testing: Coroner

The remains of Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow have been sent for additional testing after being discovered on property belonging to their mother's husband, Chad Daybell. Ada County, Idaho coroner Dotti Owens wrote that "outside and ancillary testing" would be conducted by the Fremont County Coroner's office, which has additional capabilities.

The test results "will take several weeks to return. Once all results are received, the forensic pathologist's reports will be provided to the Fremont County Coroner," Owens wrote in the letter, which was first published by EastIdahoNews.com.

Forensic pathologists specialize in investigating deaths that are sudden, unexpected or violent, and are trained to look for evidence related to poisoning, injury and disease, as well as collect trace evidence and secretions that might help investigators piece together when and how someone died.

Investigators now believe JJ and Tylee were buried on Chad's property within hours of the time they were last seen in September, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Lt. Ron Ball of the Rexburg Police Department, the lead detective on the case.

Investigators executing a search warrant on Chad's property on June 9 found a body wrapped in plastic and duct tape buried near the pond that autopsy results confirmed was JJ, according to the affidavit.

Investigators then found "bones, charred tissue and charred bones" near the fire pit and pet cemetery on Chad's property, which autopsy results confirmed belonged to Tylee, according to the affidavit.

As they searched his property on June 9, "Chad Daybell was observed by officers to be continuously watching where officers were searching. He was observed watching officers while sitting in his vehicle in his front driveway and while sitting in his vehicle across the street at his daughter’s residence," Ball wrote.

"Around the time [JJ's] head ... was discovered, Chad Daybell was observed leaving his daughter’s residence in a grey SUV. I and other officers pursued him in police vehicles, conducted a traffic stop and detained him due to the fact that human remains were discovered on his property," Ball wrote.

Chad was arrested and charged with two felony counts of willfully destroying, concealing or altering evidence. He is currently being held on $1 million bond at the Fremont County jail, and is due to appear in court on July 1 for a preliminary hearing. Chad has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is also being held on $1 million bond on felony charges of deserting JJ and Tylee, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt. Lori has pleaded not guilty, and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Neither Chad's attorney, John Prior, nor Lori's attorney, Mark Means, has responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000.

