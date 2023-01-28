Rep. Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Watch New Footage of Violent Attack on Paul Pelosi

New bodycam footage shows the vicious attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The video shows officers arriving at the Pelosi home in San Fransisco to find Mr. Pelosi dressed in boxers and desperately trying to get a hammer out of the hands of David DePape.

That is when DePape, 42, suddenly rips the hammer away and violently strikes Mr. Pelosi, 82, on the head.

The two men then fall to the ground as the police officers, who had been standing just 10 feet away, rush to stop the attack.

Mr. Pelosi can be heard moaning in pain as the police restrain DePape.

Footage from the home's surveillance system taken earlier that evening also shows DePape walking up to a window of the house, pulling out a hammer and shattering the glass.

Mr. Pelosi said he awoke to find a man standing over him and demanding to know "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?"

The intruder then insisted on staying even after being informing that Rep. Pelosi was in the nation's capital, accoridng to Mr. Pelosi.

Mr. Pelosi then calmly called 911 but said he had to hang up at DePape's insistence after just a minute on the line.

Officers quickly made their way to the home, but while on the scene the attack unfolded in a quick and brutal manner.

DePape was ultimately charged with attempted murder and entered a not guilty plea.

Mr. Pelosi is still recovering, and Rep. Pelosi said she has no desire to see this new video of the attack on her husband.

Meanwhile, former LA County Sheriff Seargeant Bruce Thomas tells Inside Edition that the conspiracy theories about the attack can all be put to rest.

"Anybody who sees this video would believe it is not a conspiracy theory," says Sgt. Thomas. "This is one lone assailant who broke in and ultimately assaulted Paul Pelosi."

