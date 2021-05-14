Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot | Inside Edition

Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:04 PM PDT, May 14, 2021

The New York Times reports Anna Khait, who was born in Russia, was told to target FBI and State Department employees and record them making disparaging remarks about President Donald Trump. 

Did a “Survivor” castaway take part in a honey trap operation that targeted former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor?

According to The New York Times, 32-year-old Anna Khait was one of a bevy of beautiful women who plotted secret surveillance operations aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment within the Trump administration. 

The New York Times story reads like a John le Carré spy novel. It says Khait and several other women had code names like “tiger” and “Brazil,” stayed at a secret safe house in Washington, D.C. and were trained by a former British spy. It was all intended to expose a so-called “deep state conspiracy” to hamper Trump's agenda, according to the Times.  

The Times reports Khait, who was born in Russia, was told to target FBI and State Department employees and record them making disparaging remarks about Trump

Another of the women reportedly involved was 36-year-old conservative journalist Tarah Price, who was told to target Trump’s national security advisor, H. R. McMaster.

The sting operation was said to have begun after McMaster reportedly called Trump a “dope,” and an “idiot” at a private dinner in 2017. 

The brother of former Education Secretary Betsy Devos, ex-Navy SEAL Erik Price, was also reportedly involved in the sting. 

The Times claims that Project Veritas, a far-right activist group, was behind the plot. But the founder, James O’Keefe, posted a video calling the story “a hit piece filled with vapid supposition, subliminal suggestion,” and “nebulous facts,” as well as “circumstantial inferences designed to link us into an investigation into McMaster that I had nothing to do with.” 

Khait denied any involvement in such an operation, telling Inside Edition, "I was in DC for a little while and was looking for communists in the government, because that's my passion, I'm very anti-communist. I found some and they got fired."

When asked if she were part of an alleged honeytrap plot, Khait said, "No, it's actually pretty comical, and very salacious."
Khait also said she did not ever go on any dates with any Trump critics to dig up dirt, nor has she ever had a code name.
"I'm a Christian, OK? I never kissed anyone for a story, went on a date ... I would never do anything like that," she told Inside Edition. 

Related Stories

Donald Trump Launches New Website to 'Preserve the Magnificent Legacy of the Trump Administration'
Who Is Federico Klein? Trump State Department Aide Charged With Assaulting an Officer During Capitol Riots
Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel Reduced to Rubble With 3,000 Sticks of Dynamite
Russian Spy Maria Butina Graduates From American University in Unearthed VideoNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
1

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him

News
You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
2

You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder

News
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
3

Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say

Crime
Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday
Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday
4

Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday

Inspirational
Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted
Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted
5

Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted

News