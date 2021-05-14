Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot

Did a “Survivor” castaway take part in a honey trap operation that targeted former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor?

According to The New York Times, 32-year-old Anna Khait was one of a bevy of beautiful women who plotted secret surveillance operations aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment within the Trump administration.

The New York Times story reads like a John le Carré spy novel. It says Khait and several other women had code names like “tiger” and “Brazil,” stayed at a secret safe house in Washington, D.C. and were trained by a former British spy. It was all intended to expose a so-called “deep state conspiracy” to hamper Trump's agenda, according to the Times.

The Times reports Khait, who was born in Russia, was told to target FBI and State Department employees and record them making disparaging remarks about Trump.

Another of the women reportedly involved was 36-year-old conservative journalist Tarah Price, who was told to target Trump’s national security advisor, H. R. McMaster.

The sting operation was said to have begun after McMaster reportedly called Trump a “dope,” and an “idiot” at a private dinner in 2017.

The brother of former Education Secretary Betsy Devos, ex-Navy SEAL Erik Price, was also reportedly involved in the sting.

The Times claims that Project Veritas, a far-right activist group, was behind the plot. But the founder, James O’Keefe, posted a video calling the story “a hit piece filled with vapid supposition, subliminal suggestion,” and “nebulous facts,” as well as “circumstantial inferences designed to link us into an investigation into McMaster that I had nothing to do with.”

Khait denied any involvement in such an operation, telling Inside Edition, "I was in DC for a little while and was looking for communists in the government, because that's my passion, I'm very anti-communist. I found some and they got fired."

When asked if she were part of an alleged honeytrap plot, Khait said, "No, it's actually pretty comical, and very salacious."

Khait also said she did not ever go on any dates with any Trump critics to dig up dirt, nor has she ever had a code name.

"I'm a Christian, OK? I never kissed anyone for a story, went on a date ... I would never do anything like that," she told Inside Edition.

