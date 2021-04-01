For those who have been waiting, Donald Trump has officially launched a new website after months of being MIA after he was banned from social media.

The name of the site, 45office.com, has multiple photos of Trump by himself and his wife and former first lady, Melania Trump, including snaps of his four-year office, Trump dancing with Mrs.Trump at the inaugural ball, boarding Air Force One, addressing a crowd at the White House, greeting Kim-Jun Yung and even kissing a chid on the forehead (isn't that something only the Pope does?) as the words “Donald J. Trump 45th President of the United States” flash across 'every' page.

The homepage opens with the logo "Office of Donald J. Trump," telling visitors that "he is committed to persevering the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration," as he continues "advancing the America First agenda." He plans to do this, he states. "through civic engagement and public activism," and promises that his "office" will "strive to inform, educate and inspire" Americans from "all walks of life" as they seek to build a truly "great American future."

What the website makes no mention of are his two impeachment trials. It does reference how "the coronavirus plague arrived from China," and says that Trump "acted early and decisively to ban travel from China and Europe, which saved countless lives,” CNN reported.

According to St. John Hopkins University's data, as of Wednesday, COVID-19 has killed at least 551, 990 people and infected about 30.3 million since last January.

In January, Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter along with other social media platforms after the Jan. 6th insurrection on the U.S. Capitol that killed five people. According to CNN, at least 150 people have been charged, a number that could increase to 400 or higher.

Last month, Trump’s longtime advisor Jason Miller announced that the former president will return to social media in two to three months on his own platform that he said will attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game," Miller added, according to multiple outlets.

Since the site’s launch, Trump devotees can request a personalized greeting from the president and the first lady, or even better, request that the Trumps attend an event you may be planning. They state clearly though that if you haven’t heard back it may be due to the "high number of requests,” and that it could take up to six weeks for processing.

And, for those visitors who are hoping that Mr. and Mrs. Trump will accept your invite to your next soiree, you must note "if media will be present and if there will be any ‘notable’ attendees.”

