Former President Trump has set his sights on launching his own social media platform in the coming months, said a Trump senior adviser during a Fox News segment, who called it ‘the hottest ticket on social media,” according to a published report.

”It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does,” Trump senior advisor Jason Miller said.

Miller predicted that Trump’s comeback to social media will be in about two or three months. He told Fox News he was unable to say much more on the topic, but claimed that ”numerous companies" have approached the former president and he's held meetings on the subject at Mar-a-Lago, CBS News reported.

Miller also hinted that Trump's future social media platform will bring in "tens of millions of people,” the news outlet said.

On Monday, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe launched her first podcast on her show "The Truth." The episode entitled, "Do You Miss Me Yet: A Tell-All with President Donald J. Trump," was reported by the network as Trump's “most in-depth interview since leaving the White House.”

Trump teased the launch by telling Boothe, “I’m doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there that you’ll be hearing about soon.”

Following the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, his go-to mode of communication throughout his presidency, and was also banned from Facebook and other social media platforms.

On Saturday, nearly three months after his loss to President Biden, Trump continues to incorrectly claim that he won the presidency and made a statement on Saturday that the election was “illegitimate,” CBS reported.

Over the last few months, Trump has taken to releasing statements through his post-presidency office and political action committee, describing his new form of messaging as “much more elegant,” and boasting that his official statement has been getting “tremendous pickup” from the media, Politico reported.

Last week, Trump reportedly reached out to Fox News regarding a conversation with host Maria Bartiromo. On Monday he is scheduled to appear on Fox News host Harris Faulkner’s show for an interview, the news outlet reported.

