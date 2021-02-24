Will Trump Run for President in 2024? Mitt Romney Says Based on Recent Poll, He Could Win the GOP Nomination

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah doesn’t need a crystal ball to confidently predict that former President Donald Trump would likely win the GOP nomination if he decided to run in the 2024 presidential election, instead pointing to recent polls as proof of the matter, according to a report.

“I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not. But if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” Romney told The New York Times’ DealBook on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Romney joined Democrats in voting in favor of convicting Trump over his role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Trump, was acquitted in a final vote of 57-43; 10 more votes were needed to secure a conviction.

Romney was the only Republican senator, among the seven senators, to vote to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials, NBC News reported.

But Romney cited a recent poll conducted by Politico/Morning Consult that found that 54% of GOP voters would support Trump in a hypothetical matchup in 2024 in his saying he believes Trump could win the GOP nomination if he launched another bid for the White House. The breakdown revealed that 59% of GOP voters said Trump should play a “major role” in the Republican Party going forward, up 18 points since a Jan. 6-7 survey.

Additional revelations include that the share of Republicans who said Trump is at least somewhat responsible for the events of Jan. 6 is down 14 points, to 27%, from early January. And 51% of voters disapproved of Trump’s acquittal by the Senate.

“I look at the polls, and the polls show among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide," Romney said.

Romney was an outspoken opponent of Trump during his 2016 presidential run. Once Trump took office, Romney was interviewed to be Trump’s secretary of state, the Daily News reported.

Once Romney joined the Senate in 2018 midterms, he became one of Trump’s harshest critics, the newspaper reported.

Trump has not said whether he plans to run again for a second term, but is reportedly considering another bid, NBC reported.

