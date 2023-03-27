Reports of Naked Woman Climbing Tree in West Palm Beach Neighborhood Leads Investigators to Dead Body: Cops

Crime
anti-abortion shooting
Getty/Stock
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 1:03 PM PDT, March 27, 2023

Sheree Williams, 34, is charged with homicide in the first degree and will continue to be held without bond.

A Florida woman has been arrested after bizarre reports authorities received about her running naked through a Palm Beach County neighborhood led them to a dead body, they said.

Sheree Williams, 34, is charged with homicide in the first degree. She made her first appearance in court Monday morning and will continue be held without bond at Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

On Sunday morning, at 9:14 a.m., authorities responded to a West Palm Beach neighborhood after receiving reports of a naked woman climbing a tree and running around the neighborhood, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An investigation led authorities to a home, where they discovered another woman’s dead body.

Investigators said it is believed the naked woman, later identified as Williams, was involved in her homicide, though the motive is currently unknown, authorities said.

Williams was taken to a hospital to be treated, and detained later that evening.

The case is continuing to be investigated, authorities said. 

Information related to Williams' legal representation was not immediately available.

Related Stories

Mom Identified in Cold Case Killing of Newborn in College Dorm: Cops
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband in Facebook Live Stream: Cops
Missing Teen Scottie Morris Found Safe After 'Disturbing' Punishment
Some ‘Bath of the Damned’ Visitors Claim Natural Healing Offbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July
Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July
1

Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in July

Crime
Reports of Naked Woman Climbing Tree in West Palm Beach Neighborhood Leads Investigators to Dead Body: Cops
Reports of Naked Woman Climbing Tree in West Palm Beach Neighborhood Leads Investigators to Dead Body: Cops
2

Reports of Naked Woman Climbing Tree in West Palm Beach Neighborhood Leads Investigators to Dead Body: Cops

Crime
Victims Identified After Female Shooter Kills 3 Children, 3 Adults at Private Nashville Christian School
Victims Identified After Female Shooter Kills 3 Children, 3 Adults at Private Nashville Christian School
3

Victims Identified After Female Shooter Kills 3 Children, 3 Adults at Private Nashville Christian School

Crime
Mom of Newborn Baby Found Stabbed to Death in College Dorm in 1996 Cold Case Identified, Cops Say
Mom of Newborn Baby Found Stabbed to Death in College Dorm in 1996 Cold Case Identified, Cops Say
4

Mom of Newborn Baby Found Stabbed to Death in College Dorm in 1996 Cold Case Identified, Cops Say

Crime
Boy, 10, Shoots Brother, 12, in the Chest Inside Pennsylvania Home: Cops
Boy, 10, Shoots Brother, 12, in the Chest Inside Pennsylvania Home: Cops
5

Boy, 10, Shoots Brother, 12, in the Chest Inside Pennsylvania Home: Cops

Crime
Missing Teen Scottie Morris Found Safe After Running Away in 'Punishment' Shirt That Said 'I'm a Liar'
Missing Teen Scottie Morris Found Safe After Running Away in 'Punishment' Shirt That Said 'I'm a Liar'
6

Missing Teen Scottie Morris Found Safe After Running Away in 'Punishment' Shirt That Said 'I'm a Liar'

News