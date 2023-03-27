Reports of Naked Woman Climbing Tree in West Palm Beach Neighborhood Leads Investigators to Dead Body: Cops

A Florida woman has been arrested after bizarre reports authorities received about her running naked through a Palm Beach County neighborhood led them to a dead body, they said.

Sheree Williams, 34, is charged with homicide in the first degree. She made her first appearance in court Monday morning and will continue be held without bond at Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

On Sunday morning, at 9:14 a.m., authorities responded to a West Palm Beach neighborhood after receiving reports of a naked woman climbing a tree and running around the neighborhood, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An investigation led authorities to a home, where they discovered another woman’s dead body.

Investigators said it is believed the naked woman, later identified as Williams, was involved in her homicide, though the motive is currently unknown, authorities said.

Williams was taken to a hospital to be treated, and detained later that evening.

The case is continuing to be investigated, authorities said.

Information related to Williams' legal representation was not immediately available.

