A person was caught on camera abandoning a dog in a parking lot in Fresno, California. Video showed the confused pup chasing after the vehicle as the driver drove off.

A good Samaritan saw the dog running around looking lost and approached the dog to bring her to safety.

“She was just so happy, so sweet, jumping on me. She was just too loveable,” Priscilla Garvey says.

Garvey tells Inside Edition she was stunned when she later checked the surveillance footage outside her office.

“This poor puppy is chasing after the car and I was just in shock,” she said.

Garvey shared the video on social media.

The German Shepherd was rescued by animal control. The dog was loaded into a crate and driven 2,600 miles by van from Fresno to Sanford, North Carolina, to her new home and owner.

The 10-week-old puppy has now been named Phoenix.

“When I saw her video I truly connected with her and decided some heck or high water she would be ours,” Phoenix’s new owner, Meredith Gintzig-Hayes, tells Inside Edition.

The nonprofit that helped transport Phoenix to her new home is accepting donations.