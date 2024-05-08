Comedian Jerry Seinfeld's new movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart takes a satirical look at the battle between cereal archrivals Kellogs and Post. Many may not know the dramatic real-life story of how the popular snack came to be.

The movie, “Unfrosted,” likens the Pop-Tart race to the space race with other elements of the story being made up for laughs.

But the movie is accurate in many ways when it comes to the invention of the Pop-Tart. TD Dixion, chief growth officer at Post Cereal, says the competition to create the snack was intense.

“Mr. Kellogg and Mr. Post were actually, believe it or not, friends and colleagues, but they were definitely fierce competitors,” Dixon tells Inside Edition.

Post called their product Country Squares.

Kellogg’s was second in the marketplace and called their product Pop-Tarts.

“Truth be told, Kellogg’s branding and their go-to-market approach was a little bit stronger and therefore that’s why Pop-Tarts are still around today and Country Squares are not,” Dixon says.