Some People Are Turning to Local Bin Stores to Find Deals While Shopping

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:42 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

Bargain hunters are grabbing all they can at bin sales.

Bargain hunters have been turning to bin shopping to find many items on sale.

Deep discounts, like a sweater marked down to $2 from $300, can be found at bin stores across the country.

Shoppers must play by the rules. Several times a day when supplies run low, the bin stores restock and shoppers are told to freeze in place and wait for the signal to resume their shopping spree.

Osamah Khaled, owner of the bin store at Citimall in Cerritos, California, says some of the clothes are from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Macy’s, and Zara.

The bin stores buy pallets of clothing for pennies on the dollar.

“I spent about $80 on kids' clothes and I had filled their closets to the brim,” one shopper tells Inside Edition.

To find out where a bin store sale is near you, click here.

