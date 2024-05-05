911 Called on Walter the French Bulldog Whose Bark Sounds Like a Human Scream

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:52 PM PDT, May 5, 2024

“It’s very loud,” the dog’s owner, Amber Martin, tells Inside Edition. “People have walked by the house and looked inside like I’m murdering a child.”

The owner of a dog with a blood-curdling scream for a bark says a neighbor called 911 thinking someone was in distress.

Walter, a French bulldog, is a pup with a bark that sounds like a human scream.

“It’s very loud. If you ever hear it in person it’s almost like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ like you just kinda want it to stop,” Walter’s owner, Amber Martin tells Inside Edition.

Martin says the 911 call happened when she left Walter alone momentarily and his separation anxiety kicked in.

“He started screaming bloody murder,” Martin says.“I like to say he’s complaining and yelling at me.”

The dog owner says this was not the first time authorities were called on her and Walter.

“People have walked by the house and they are staring inside the house thinking I’m murdering a child or something like that,” Martin says.

Walter may be the ultimate doggy scream queen.

