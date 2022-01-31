Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting 1st Child

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:11 PM PST, January 31, 2022

The musicians were out on a stroll in New York City over the weekend when Rihanna flaunted her baby bump.

Rihanna is going to be a mom!

The 33-year-old self-made billionaire-turned fashion and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple showed off the “Pon De Replay” singer’s belly bump while out for a walk in his neighborhood of Harlem, New York.

The images were uploaded to the photo site Shuttershock Monday by photographer DIGGZY.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky&#039;s pregnancy announcement. - DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

Rihanna donned an oversized coat, which she left unbuttoned, putting her bedazzled belly on fully display.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pregnancy announcement. - DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

The couple snapped the photos over the weekend as New York City got hit hard with a blizzard. The cold didn’t stop the music power couple from celebrating their good news.

Despite no official word on either of the expecting parents’ social media accounts, the photos are now out there for all the world to see. It is unclear when Rihanna is due or how far along she is in the pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been out and about in New York City in recent weeks and were photographed going out on the town. Just last week, the couple were photographed out in the city's trendy SoHo neighborhood for dinner.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out in New York City - Getty Images

The couple has reportedly been together since 2020 after being friends for many years before their romance blossomed.

A$AP Rocky gushed about Rihanna to GQ in May, calling her the “love of my life.”

In the same interview, he also talked about wanting to start a family, saying it is “in my destiny,” adding, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

