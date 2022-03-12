Rihanna Bares Baby Bump and Inspires Other Expecting Moms

Rihanna has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has been rocking crop tops, bikini tops, and open body suits, and her growing belly is always on full display.

Now, she’s influencing other expectant moms to do the same.

“I think a lot of moms-to-be cover up their stomachs and feel pressure to wear more modest outfits,” influencer Summer Warren said.

Warren is pregnant with her first child, and she’s following Rihanna’s fashion cues.

“She dresses freely and expresses her personality through her style,” Warren said.

Pregnant women across the country are showing off their bumps, crediting Rihanna for setting a new standard of maternity fashion.

