Rihanna Bares Baby Bump and Inspires Other Expecting Moms
“I think a lot of moms-to-be cover up their stomachs and feel pressure to wear more modest outfits,” influencer Summer Warren said.
Rihanna has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud.
The singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has been rocking crop tops, bikini tops, and open body suits, and her growing belly is always on full display.
Now, she’s influencing other expectant moms to do the same.
“I think a lot of moms-to-be cover up their stomachs and feel pressure to wear more modest outfits,” influencer Summer Warren said.
Warren is pregnant with her first child, and she’s following Rihanna’s fashion cues.
“She dresses freely and expresses her personality through her style,” Warren said.
Pregnant women across the country are showing off their bumps, crediting Rihanna for setting a new standard of maternity fashion.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in HidingNews
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will PrevailHuman Interest
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff SaysCrime
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19News
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police SayCrime