Ring to Award $1 Million to Customer Who Captures ‘Alien Sighting’ on Surveillance Video

Human Interest
kid in alien costume pointing at man
Ring
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:21 PM PDT, November 2, 2023

“There are so many that I’ve seen that have just been incredibly creative and fun,” Ring’s chief revenue officer, Mimi Swain, tells Inside Edition.

Doorbell security camera company Ring is offering $1 million to any customer who can prove with surveillance video that aliens exist, but some of the entries are not exactly what the company is looking for.

The reward may be tongue in cheek but so are the submissions.

In one submission a so-called alien goes after Halloween candy. In another video, one “alien” tried to prove he came in peace, holding a sign saying, “been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”

Has anyone gotten the money?

“We have gotten a number of submissions that our expert is reviewing so we haven’t awarded a prize,” Swain says.

