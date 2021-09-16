River Guide in Bolivia Forms Unexpected Friendship With Massive Caiman
Caimans are giant carnivorous reptiles. They eat a lot of fish, but also small mammals.
It's an unlikely friendship: Alejandro, a river guide in Bolivia’s Amazon region, has befriended a 13-foot-long caiman named Jesus.
Caimans are giant carnivorous reptiles. They eat a lot of fish, but also small mammals.
They’re part of the Crocodilia order and belong to the same family as alligators. They live in Central and South America and are mostly found near water.
There are seven kinds of caimans, and among them, the black caiman is the only one that is likely to take a bite out of a person.
It hasn’t been confirmed what kind of caiman Jesus is. Scary, considering Alejandro does get pretty close to him.
The brave, or possibly foolhardy, Alejandro says that despite their bond, he’s still understandably afraid of Jesus.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Alex Murdaugh’s Mystery Shooting on Rural Road Was a Botched Suicide Attempt for $10M Insurance Payout: LawyerCrime
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Chicago' the Musical as Broadway Reopens From Longest Shutdown to Standing OvationsEntertainment
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her DisappearanceCrime
Australian Man Who Broke Out of Prison 30 Years Ago Turns Himself Into Authorities for a 'Better Life'Offbeat
Gabby Petito's Mom Pleads for Boyfriend's Help in Daughter's Disappearance: ‘Brian, We Need You to Talk to Us’Crime