It's an unlikely friendship: Alejandro, a river guide in Bolivia’s Amazon region, has befriended a 13-foot-long caiman named Jesus.

Caimans are giant carnivorous reptiles. They eat a lot of fish, but also small mammals.

They’re part of the Crocodilia order and belong to the same family as alligators. They live in Central and South America and are mostly found near water.

There are seven kinds of caimans, and among them, the black caiman is the only one that is likely to take a bite out of a person.

It hasn’t been confirmed what kind of caiman Jesus is. Scary, considering Alejandro does get pretty close to him.

The brave, or possibly foolhardy, Alejandro says that despite their bond, he’s still understandably afraid of Jesus.

