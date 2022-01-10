Robert Durst, Convicted Murderer and Real Estate Mogul, Dies at 78

Real estate mogul Robert Durst died early Monday at the age of 78. Durst, who was convicted of murder last September, died at San Joaquin General Hospital in California, according to his lawyer Chip Lewis.

Durst was serving a life sentence for the murder of his friend Susan Berman. He was taken to the hospital for testing before his death, but went into cardiac arrest and then died, Lewis told The New York Times.

A day after he was sentenced last year, Durst was briefly put on a ventilator as he battled COVID-19. He also had other health conditions, including bladder cancer.

Durst was the subject of a 2015 HBO documentary series called "The Jinx," in which he said he "killed them all" into a hot mic.

Los Angeles prosecutors said Durst shot and killed Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000 to stop her from cooperating with police investigating the 1982 disappearance and presumed slaying of his wife, Kathie.

Durst had never been charged in his wife’s disappearance and previously denied having anything to do with it.

Durst was born into a wealthy real estate dynasty that co-owns One World Trade Center.

During his trial, the 78-year-old denied murdering Berman, but admitted if he had, he would lie about it.

Related Stories