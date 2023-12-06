Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed that he twice flew as a guest of Jeffrey Epstein on his private plane while also downplaying his relationship with the convicted pedophile.

The presidential hopeful, 69, spoke about his dealings with Epstein during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night.

Jesse Waters asked Kennedy if he ever traveled with Epstein while interviewing him on his program, "Jesse Waters Primetime."

"I was on Jeffrey Epstein's jet two times," Kennedy told Waters.

"I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter," said Kennedy of the first trip in 1993. "My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach."

Kennedy is referring to his second wife, the late Mary Richardson, despite the fact that he was still married but separated from first wife Emily Back at that time.

His second trip with Epstein was also a family affair, Kennedy told Waters.

"I flew again with my family with, I think, four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota, to go fossil hunting for a weekend," said Kennedy. "Otherwise, I was never on his jet alone. I've been very open about this from the beginning."

Kennedy then noted: "This was in 1993, so it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein's nefarious issues."

A review of Epstein's flight records shows that Kennedy, his then-pregnant girlfriend Mary Richardson, and his two oldest children Bobby III and Kick travelled to Palm Beach with Epstein on Feb. 17, 1994 from Teterboro airport in New Jersey.

Maxwell is not named as a passenger on that flight but did appear on the manifest when the four flew back to Teterboro on Feb. 27 with Epstein.

There is no record of the flight to South Dakota, but only one Epstein pilot turned over his flight manifests.

That pilot, Larry Viskosi, was called as a witness by federal prosecutors at Maxwell's trial in 2021, where he testified that Kennedy had travelled on Epstein's jet.

In his interview, Kennedy said that he spent time with Epstein before people knew about his "nefarious issues," but he also spent time with Maxwell long after the public learned about their those "nefarious issues."

Getty Images

Kennedy attended a private event at the home of Maxwell in 2014, years after a probable cause affidavit detailed how multiple teenagers came forward to accuse Maxwell of sexual grooming, forcing them to engage in sex acts with Epstein, and, in a few cases, rape.

Despite those allegations, Maxwell never faced any charges after a non-prosecution agreement was reached in the now infamous "sweetheart plea deal" that Epstein's lawyers secured for him in Palm Beach.

Kennedy spoke about his family's ties to Maxwell in an interview with Whitney Alyssa Webb for her book "One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 2," while also offering a more detailed description of the trips he took with Epstein on his private plane.

He told Webb that Maxwell likely grew close with his family members because of her relationship with Richardson, whose ex-boyfriend was the cousin of Ghislaine's ex-boyfriend.

Kennedy and Richardson did not marry until 1994 but knew each other for years before that because of Richardson's close friendship with his sister Kerry Kennedy.

That close friendship could also explain how Maxwell secured an invite to the nuptials of Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo in 1990.

Kennedy said that Maxwell extended an invitation to his then-girlfriend Richardson to fly on Epstein's private plane to Palm Beach over Easter, according to Webb.

The second flight appeared to have been a disaster however, with Kennedy saying Epstein "did not mingle with us and hardly spoke and did not participate in the fossil hunt," Webb wrote in her book.

Things only got worse on the journey home.

"Epstein 'clearly' had a problem with Kennedy's 'rambunctious children' and 'halfway back to New York, he ordered the pilot to put down at Midway Field in Chicago,'" wrote Webb, quoting Kennedy.

Kennedy then told Webb: "He got off the plane and made his own way home. A blonde was waiting for him planeside in Chicago."