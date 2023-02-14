Romance Novelist Who Was Arrested in Grand Teton National Park for Allegedly Fleeing Cops Now Missing

First Published: 10:03 AM PST, February 14, 2023

Faleena Hopkins, who is best known for her romance novels, including the "Cocker Brothers" series, made headlines in 2018 after an unsuccessful bid to trademark the word "cocky,” Fox News reported.

A romance novelist who was arrested in Grand Teton National Park last month for allegedly fleeing police has now been reported missing, according to reports.

Author Faleena Hopkins, 52, was arrested Jan. 27 after National Park Service officers saw her parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction in Wyoming. She then led officers on a 24-mile high-speed chase that forced cops to deploy spike strips to deflate her tires, according to JH News and Guide.

She was arrested and booked at Teton County Jail before being released on Jan. 30.

Following her release, she was last seen in Jackson, Wyoming, on Jan. 30 and has been missing ever since, according to People.

Hopkins is now listed as a missing person on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations website.

She is described on the website as "a white female, approximately 5'7", 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair."

She also has an infinity sign on her left wrist and the phrase "Follow All Instincts" on her right. A lion's face is on her shoulder and a hummingbird is on her right ankle.

Those with details of Hopkins' whereabouts are urged to contact the Jackson Police Department in Wyoming at (307) 733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

Hopkins is scheduled for another federal court appearance on Feb. 28, stemming from her January arrest where she is charged with stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police, People reported.

She is representing herself in the case, according to Fox News.

