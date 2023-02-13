A Georgia Woman Did Not Show Up to Dinner With Friends, Now Police Are Asking for Public's Help to Find Her
The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Laura Ann Linden, 65, after she didn't show up to a dinner with friends.
A Georgia sheriff’s office has turned to the public for help in locating a missing woman.
Laura Ann Linden, 65, was last heard from via text on Saturday before she went missing, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.
Linden was reportedly supposed to meet with friends for dinner that Saturday night but never showed up, officials said.
Linden drives a gray Nissan Sentra and police say they are unaware of what she was last wearing.
The sheriff’s office is requesting information from the public that will help them track down the 4-foot-11, 65-year-old.
Anyone that has information is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court DocsEntertainment
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case: Witness Reportedly Thought Victims and Suspect Were Partying, Yelled About NoiseCrime
Utah Teen Suffers Tragic Death After Falling 30 Feet Off a CliffHuman Interest
Emmett Till Relative Files Lawsuit Seeking Arrest of White Woman Whose Claims Led to His LynchingNews
4th Unidentified Flying Object Shot Down Over North America SundayNews
15-Month-Old Celebrated With Parade After Heart TransplantHealth