A Georgia sheriff’s office has turned to the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Laura Ann Linden, 65, was last heard from via text on Saturday before she went missing, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

Linden was reportedly supposed to meet with friends for dinner that Saturday night but never showed up, officials said.

Linden drives a gray Nissan Sentra and police say they are unaware of what she was last wearing.

The sheriff’s office is requesting information from the public that will help them track down the 4-foot-11, 65-year-old.

Anyone that has information is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.

