A Georgia Woman Did Not Show Up to Dinner With Friends, Now Police Are Asking for Public's Help to Find Her

News
Laura Ann Linden, 65, white, short blonde hair, smiling
Facebook/Cherokee Sheriff’s Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:47 PM PST, February 13, 2023

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Laura Ann Linden, 65, after she didn't show up to a dinner with friends.

A Georgia sheriff’s office has turned to the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Laura Ann Linden, 65, was last heard from via text on Saturday before she went missing, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

Linden was reportedly supposed to meet with friends for dinner that Saturday night but never showed up, officials said.

Linden drives a gray Nissan Sentra and police say they are unaware of what she was last wearing. 

The sheriff’s office is requesting information from the public that will help them track down the 4-foot-11, 65-year-old. 

Anyone that has information is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.

