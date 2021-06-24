Ronnie O’Neal III, Florida Man Who Defended Himself in Court, Found Guilty of Murdering Girlfriend, Daughter | Inside Edition

Ronnie O’Neal III, Florida Man Who Defended Himself in Court, Found Guilty of Murdering Girlfriend, Daughter

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:22 PM PDT, June 24, 2021

The verdict comes after weeks of an unusual trial where O’Neal chose to represent himself.

Earlier this week, Ronnie O’Neal III was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of arson, two counts of aggravated child abuse and resisting an officer without violence in 2018.

The verdict comes after weeks of an unusual trial in Florida where O’Neal chose to represent himself. 

During his opening statement, he said, “The evidence is going to show that I love my children, and the evidence is going to prove to you that this whole entire case has been tackled with and fabricated before it's all said and done.”

As the trial moved into the penalty phase, O’Neal changed tactics and decided not to act as his own attorney since prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty. 

The penalty phase began on Wednesday, and the jury is expected to hear lengthy testimony from a psychologist who examined O’Neal, before they decide his fate.

Related Stories

Local Boy Scouts Find Human Remains at Historic Florida Building During Eagle Scout Project
Explosion Near US Navy Aircraft Carrier in Florida Was a ‘Full-Ship Shock Trial’ Test
Florida Double-Murder Suspect Gives Fiery Opening Statement in His Own Defense at Trial
Double Murder Suspect Gives Fiery Opening Statement at Trial as His Own DefenseCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
1

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author

Royals
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
2

California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo

Animals
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
3

Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square

News
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
4

The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss

Human Interest
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
5

TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper

Entertainment