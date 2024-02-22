Roo on the Loose! Texas Police Respond to Call of a Kangaroo Running Amok in Local Park

Texas police received a report about a kangaroo hopping around a public park. Turns out, it was just a family outing with a beloved pet.

According to the startled caller to the Texarkana Police Department, there was kangaroo hopping all around a local park.

Sure, the cops thought. 

"Yeah, right. That's crazy!!" the Texas department posted on its Facebook page.

Nonetheless, off the officers went to Spring Lake Park, where residents were enjoying Sunday's sunny weather.

And there they met Rocky, a pet kangaroo that was frolicking in the sun with his family. 

Rocky was friendly, docile and made fast friends with the responding cops, who were quite bemused by the marsupial meeting.

"Everyone meet Rocky," the department's post read, above a photo of five smiling officers, one of whom was cradling the  contented-looking kangaroo.

Texas is one of 13 states that allow kangaroos to be kept as pets. Its dry and hot climate is very similar to the marsupial's native Australia.

Rocky, his owner's said, was raised in a petting zoo and is completely tame. He is also fond of Apple Jacks cereal.

Apparently, he's well known by residents, who responded to the police department's humorous social media post.

"I see him there with the family all the time. Have pics of him," wrote one neighbor. "I held Rocky when he was a baby," wrote another.

"When I was a kid I had to fight to get a dog. If I knew we could own kangaroos I would‘ve set my sights higher," a local woman chimed in.

