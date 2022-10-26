A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana

Animals
Kangaroo standing on grass
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:14 PM PDT, October 26, 2022

The owner has two kangaroos, according to police, and one of them has gone missing.

A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner.

The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported.

According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will not be helping in the search for the missing kangaroo.

The owner and his family are on the hunt for his missing kangaroo, for which he has proper ownership permits, according to FOX 59.

The local sheriff said the man owns two kangaroos but only one is missing at this time, FOX 59 reported.

Carroll County Sheriff told Inside Edition Digital that the kangaroo has not yet been found. 

Related Stories

Texas Hiker Gored by Bison Says She Got 'Way Too Close'
Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself in Leg While Fighting Off Bear
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
Birth of Rare One-Horned Rhino Caught on Tape at UK Zoo

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath
Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath
1

Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath

Entertainment
Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks
2

Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks

News
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
4

Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs

News
Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower
Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower
5

Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower

Human Interest
Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family
Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family
6

Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family

Human Interest