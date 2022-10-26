A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana
The owner has two kangaroos, according to police, and one of them has gone missing.
A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner.
The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported.
According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will not be helping in the search for the missing kangaroo.
The owner and his family are on the hunt for his missing kangaroo, for which he has proper ownership permits, according to FOX 59.
The local sheriff said the man owns two kangaroos but only one is missing at this time, FOX 59 reported.
Carroll County Sheriff told Inside Edition Digital that the kangaroo has not yet been found.
