Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
After receiving a report about an Amazon vehicle being in a neighborhood for hours, authorities found the body of an Amazon driver who may have been attacked by dogs.
A Missouri Amazon driver’s body, possibly mauled by dogs, was found in someone’s yard on Monday, according to published reports.
Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers told local outlet KCTV that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Monday regarding an Amazon van that had been parked outside a residence for several hours.
According to the outlet, when authorities arrived, they found a deceased male in someone’s front yard, appearing to be the Amazon driver.
Childers was told that there were two dogs at the scene who had been aggressive toward deputies and medical staff, but had gone back inside the house, according to the outlet.
According to the KCTV, authorities did see a dog door with blood on it.
Childers said a preliminary investigation indicates that animal bites were a factor in the Amazon worker's death, but as the investigation is ongoing, it cannot be confirmed if the dogs caused the death of the driver, per the reports.
Per local outlet KMBC, a deputy killed both dogs at the scene.
Amazon released a statement saying, “We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones. We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation,” according to ABC News.
The driver’s name is not being released at this time and the authorities are working to notify his family, per KCTV.
