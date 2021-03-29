The motel used as the setting for the main location of the beloved television series “Schitt’s Creek” is now up for sale for $1.59 million, according to the Miami Herald.

The property, used as the Rosebud Motel in the series, is located in Mono, Ontario, Canada, and is known to locals in real life as the Hockley Motel. If you are a fan of the Emmy-award winning series, the main set can be yours, but it comes with a catch — the Rosebud sign is not on the property.

“Built in the 1960s, the lodging sits tucked away on a 6.7-acre parcel that abuts the Nottawasaga River,” real-estate website Dirt said. “Said to consist of nine rooms on the show, the 4,300-square-foot property is actually comprised of six apartment-like units with kitchenettes and baths, as well as a two-story, three-bedroom, one-bath space that serves as a manager’s suite.”

The property also includes a detached guest-cottage and barn, according to NME.

The motel is not the only the “Schitt’s Creek” property on the market. The mansion the Rose family lived in before they lost it all in the series, forcing them to move to the town of Schitt’s Creek, is also currently for sale.

The Toronto mega-mansion carries a tag of $14.98 million, which is a significant drop from its original 2018 listing of $21.78 million, NME reported. The property includes 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, alongside a screening room and a recreation room, located across 24,000 square feet. The mansion is so big that even Moira Rose would find it big enough to raise a Bébé.

Sadly, Rose Apothecary is not one of the places from the show with a real-estate listing.

RELATED STORIES