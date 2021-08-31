Round 'Hurricane Houses' Are Specially Designed to Withstand 190 MPH Winds | Inside Edition

Round 'Hurricane Houses' Are Specially Designed to Withstand 190 MPH Winds

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, August 31, 2021

After Hurricane Dorian in 2018, Bonnie Paulson’s home was the only one left standing in her Florida neighborhood, thanks to its special design by Deltec Homes. Here's what makes it so unique.

In 2018, retired flight attendant Bonnie Paulson had settled into her new home in Mexico Beach, Florida, when category 5 Hurricane Michael struck with devastating force. 

Her neighborhood looked like a war zone.

“There was nothing here — nothing. As a matter of fact, one of those houses flew past our house and landed in the woods over there,” Paulson said.

But remarkably, Paulson’s home was the only one left standing, thanks to its special design by Deltec Homes. The company has built 5,000 other homes like it in hurricane-prone locations all over the world. 

“Time after storm, storm after storm, it’s left standing with no structural damage,” Deltec president Steve Linton said.

The homes are constructed to be twice as strong as a typical house — from the walls to the roof fasteners. And the most unique hurricane-resistant feature of the 1,600-square-foot home is its rounded design. 
 
“The aerodynamics are going to push that wind around the house and build up less pressure on the home,” Linton said.

In the event of a storm surge, the home sits atop 14-foot reinforced concrete pilings, sunk 25 feet in the ground. 

“If your home is still standing after the storm, you've made your investment back time and time again,” Linton said.

Related Stories

New Orleans Healthcare Workers Had to Pump Oxygen by Hand During Hurricane Ida After Generators Went Down
Mississippi Highway Collapses in the Wake Of Hurricane Ida, Killing 2
Devastating Aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Coastal Louisiana Includes 1 Dead, Millions Out of Power
MSNBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster Confronted During Live Storm CoverageOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
1

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level

Human Interest
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
2

Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On

Human Interest
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
3

Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode

Crime
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
4

How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier

Human Interest
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
5

Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops

Crime