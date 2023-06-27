Runaway Golf Cart Sends Woman and Dog Scrambling to Try and Stop Vehicle From Destroying Property

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:50 PM PDT, June 27, 2023

Lisa Bolz looked on in shock after she says a parking brake malfunction sent her cart off on a wild ride. Then she started to chase the cart.

A relaxing day of gardening turned frantic for one Maryland woman after her golf cart took off without her.

Lisa Bolz looked on in shock after she says a parking brake malfunction sent her cart off on a wild ride.

After the initial disbelief wore off, Lisa and her dog started to chase the cart as it narrowly avoided the cars parked in the driveway, circled the family's swimming pool and then crashed through a fence and went into a neighbor's yard before coming to a halt.

By that point, Lisa's husband had also come outside to watch his wife and dog desperately trying to catch up with the cart.

In the end, no one was injured and the cart sustained no major damage.

"I knew I would never catch it," Lisa tells Inside Edition. "But I knew I needed to be there when it stopped."

 

