Runaway Golf Cart Sends Woman and Dog Scrambling to Try and Stop Vehicle From Destroying Property
Lisa Bolz looked on in shock after she says a parking brake malfunction sent her cart off on a wild ride. Then she started to chase the cart.
A relaxing day of gardening turned frantic for one Maryland woman after her golf cart took off without her.
Lisa Bolz looked on in shock after she says a parking brake malfunction sent her cart off on a wild ride.
After the initial disbelief wore off, Lisa and her dog started to chase the cart as it narrowly avoided the cars parked in the driveway, circled the family's swimming pool and then crashed through a fence and went into a neighbor's yard before coming to a halt.
By that point, Lisa's husband had also come outside to watch his wife and dog desperately trying to catch up with the cart.
In the end, no one was injured and the cart sustained no major damage.
"I knew I would never catch it," Lisa tells Inside Edition. "But I knew I needed to be there when it stopped."
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Murder Charges Dismissed Against Mother and Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man Who Hit Mom During ArgumentCrime
Theft of Historical Marker Recognizing Lynching of 15-Year-Old Samuel Smith Reopens Old Wounds in NashvilleNews
Mom Charged With Murder After Leaving Baby for 10 Days While She Vacationed Faces New Counts, Prosecutor SaysCrime
Thousands of Illegal Vaping Devices Flooding US Despite FDA Crackdown: ReportHealth
Missing California 4-Year-Old Boy Derrick Burton's Skull Identified Through DNA 32 Years After He VanishedCrime