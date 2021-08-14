Ryan Lochte is one of the best athletes in the world, but he couldn’t hang when going head-to-head with a waterslide. His wife, Kayla Lochte, shared a photo of him in the hospital after knee surgery following the waterslide mishap.

“A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks!” she captioned the photo along with an old man emoji.

In her Instagram stories, she also posted a video talking about his injury, according to the New York Post.

“So Ryan’s at surgery,” she said in the clip. “I don’t know if I told you guys how he tore his meniscus, so he’s getting that fixed this morning.”

Ryan later posted a pic from his hospital bed on his Instagram story, saying, “Surgery was a success!”

A few weeks ago, the 12-time Olympic medalist posted video of his adventures on what is possibly the same water slide. That ending, however, seemed to be less painful and dramatic.

This injury comes after the swimmer failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, according to Yahoo Sports. Even so, Lochte plans to continue with competitive swimming.

Related Stories